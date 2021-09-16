Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Critical Review

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Meta Materials alerts:

This table compares Meta Materials and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Materials N/A -12.85% -9.92% Sumco 8.27% 6.93% 4.18%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Meta Materials and Sumco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Sumco 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meta Materials and Sumco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Materials $190,000.00 7,289.08 -$12.78 million N/A N/A Sumco $2.73 billion 2.51 $246.43 million $1.64 28.84

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials.

Risk and Volatility

Meta Materials has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumco has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Meta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sumco shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sumco beats Meta Materials on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

About Sumco

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.