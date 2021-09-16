MetaHash (MHC) Price Reaches $0.0103 on Major Exchanges

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $28.68 million and approximately $931,752.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00072832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00122299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.76 or 0.00176291 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.28 or 0.07480579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,540.72 or 1.00057401 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.04 or 0.00869305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002792 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,959,190,079 coins and its circulating supply is 2,788,953,513 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.