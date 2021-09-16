Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €9.81 ($11.54).

B4B3 has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Metro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Metro in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Metro in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Metro in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of ETR B4B3 remained flat at $€11.30 ($13.29) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 million and a PE ratio of 39.51. Metro has a 1-year low of €8.40 ($9.88) and a 1-year high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.15.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

