MFA Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

MFA Financial has decreased its dividend by 59.4% over the last three years.

NYSE MFA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.63. 4,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,687,542. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.74.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 81.49%. Equities analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

