MFA Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.
MFA Financial has decreased its dividend by 59.4% over the last three years.
NYSE MFA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.63. 4,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,687,542. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.74.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.
MFA Financial Company Profile
MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
