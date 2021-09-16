Michael R. Long Sells 5,793 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 5,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $32,267.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $11,840.00.

Shares of USIO stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Usio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.82 million, a PE ratio of -75.63 and a beta of 1.73.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Usio by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 19.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Usio during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Usio during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Usio by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

