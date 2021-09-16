Michael Robert Martin Sells 90,000 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) insider Michael Robert Martin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $1,907,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Robert Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Michael Robert Martin sold 25,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $495,000.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $80,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $69,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.48. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AUPH shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

