Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Short Interest Down 71.4% in August

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MICR stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.90. 396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,559. Micron Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter.

Micron Solutions, Inc is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications.

