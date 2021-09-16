Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.35.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,567 shares of company stock valued at $118,735,672. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $326.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.71. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.23 and a 12 month high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.