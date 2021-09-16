Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 135,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 137,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after buying an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFH opened at $93.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.06. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $96.19.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

