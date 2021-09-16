Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,499,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $762,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 124,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $452.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $456.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

