Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 910 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 115,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $52.05 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $53.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.38.

