Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 350,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $192,639,000 after purchasing an additional 203,864 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 5.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 14.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOW opened at $652.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $442.00 and a twelve month high of $681.10. The company has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a PE ratio of 776.38, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $602.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.90.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at $891,241.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,283 shares of company stock worth $17,400,568. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

