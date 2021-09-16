Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Proequities Inc. grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 484.4% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of SWAN stock opened at $35.74 on Thursday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $35.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90.

