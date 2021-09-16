Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,835 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.27% of Barings Corporate Investors worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 47.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 1.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 152,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the period. 17.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCI stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%.

Barings Corporate Investors Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

