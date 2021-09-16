Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Gap Down to $24.41

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.41, but opened at $23.82. Midland States Bancorp shares last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 23 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $531.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $67.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 101,128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1,813.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

