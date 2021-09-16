Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNILY) Shares Down 1.2%

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNILY) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.57 and last traded at $25.57. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87.

About Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNILY)

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Hotel & Spa, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. As of February 25, 2020, the company had approximately 2,300 restaurant outlets in 26 countries under The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside, Benihana, Thai Express, Bonchon, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, and Burger King brands.

