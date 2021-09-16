Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT Lowered to $51.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its target price reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 176.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $562.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.30.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $180,288.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,289 in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,247.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 35,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

