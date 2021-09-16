Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.48, but opened at $19.47. Mission Produce shares last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 906 shares traded.

The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03).

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mission Produce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mission Produce by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 131,185 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Mission Produce by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 101,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 23.15.

About Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.