Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 2,859 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after buying an additional 29,137 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.30. 2,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,649. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.