Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MCD shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.99. 70,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,232. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.10. The firm has a market cap of $180.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

