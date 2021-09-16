Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.55. 6,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,983. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.25. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

