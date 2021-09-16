Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 10,167 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,167 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.0% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $37,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,098,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,678,000 after purchasing an additional 558,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.22. 172,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,212,047. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.71. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

