Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 15,753 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,753 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,158,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769,551. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.03. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

