Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $517.64

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 517.64 ($6.76) and traded as low as GBX 256.40 ($3.35). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 257.80 ($3.37), with a volume of 1,071,431 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAB shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 277.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 517.64.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.