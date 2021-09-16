Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 814.7% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITEY opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.67. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $18.76.

Several research analysts recently commented on MITEY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

