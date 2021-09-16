Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will report sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.95 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year sales of $10.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.21 billion to $10.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on TAP. Barclays dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

NYSE TAP traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 29.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after purchasing an additional 583,818 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth $25,581,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

