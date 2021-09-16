Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

MONDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS:MONDY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.11. 5,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mondi has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.4674 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

About Mondi

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

