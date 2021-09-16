MONECO Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

