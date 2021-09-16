MONECO Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,674 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $110,000.

VCSH stock opened at $82.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

