MONECO Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 26.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,449 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 48.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 766,199 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 175.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,625,000 after purchasing an additional 634,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 172.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 892,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,678,000 after purchasing an additional 564,884 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALB opened at $233.98 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $253.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALB. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.95.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.