MONECO Advisors LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 49,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 272,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after buying an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

