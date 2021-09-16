MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.420-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.30 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.200-$-1.130 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $454.94.

Shares of MDB opened at $503.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.45 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.46. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $515.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total value of $4,781,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $4,204,066.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,767 shares of company stock valued at $76,798,970. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

