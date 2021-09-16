Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Down to $11.74

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.74, but opened at $11.36. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 711 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTK. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,253,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,120,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 268.0% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 173,053 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

