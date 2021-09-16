Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 1,087 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after acquiring an additional 374,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after acquiring an additional 421,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,362,000 after acquiring an additional 511,878 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna boosted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $282.36. The company had a trading volume of 116,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.90 and a 200-day moving average of $269.48. The company has a market capitalization of $331.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

