Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $14.72 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.0% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Facebook by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,368 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.98.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $29,097,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,661,190 shares of company stock valued at $953,475,565 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $371.03. 389,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,316,391. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $362.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.