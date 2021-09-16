Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,621 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $9,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,550,000 after purchasing an additional 123,828 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,554,000 after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,477 shares of company stock worth $40,210,412 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $133.95. The company had a trading volume of 117,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,300. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $135.43. The stock has a market cap of $91.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

