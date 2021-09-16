Morgan Stanley Increases Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $600.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.13.

PANW stock opened at $479.94 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $495.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $413.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,660 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,038 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 74.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 366 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

