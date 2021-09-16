Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VZIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

VIZIO stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that VIZIO will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VIZIO news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,690 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $177,036.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $441,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,898 shares of company stock worth $4,713,753.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VIZIO by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 0.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

