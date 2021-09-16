Morgan Stanley Lowers MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $459.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $470.00 to $459.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $532.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $425.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.61. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $420.79 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 56.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 37.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

