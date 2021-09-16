Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.21. 302,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,103,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $186.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.96. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $105.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

