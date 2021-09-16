Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 8,000 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $2,200,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total value of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total value of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $276.50. 279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,939. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.53 and a 1 year high of $288.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,032,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.2% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

