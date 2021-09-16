Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 569 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGS opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.61. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.40.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

