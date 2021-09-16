Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,835 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

