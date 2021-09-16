Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 323.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAT opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 132.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $362,846.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $376,527.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 72,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

