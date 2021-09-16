Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CYH shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

