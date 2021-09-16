Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 84.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,304 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 21.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.47. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 43.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 3.25%.

SVC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley raised Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

