Myriad (XMY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $28,543.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Myriad has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and approximately $28,543.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,798,142,000 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

