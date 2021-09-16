Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Nabors Industries worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $87.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $133.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.10. The firm has a market cap of $721.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.64.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($16.61) by ($1.40). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 49.81% and a negative net margin of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -59.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

