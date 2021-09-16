Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in August

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NANX opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $109.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.69 and a beta of 1.34. Nanophase Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.60.
Nanophase Technologies Company Profile
