Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in August

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NANX opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $109.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.69 and a beta of 1.34. Nanophase Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

