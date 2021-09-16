NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) COO Sells $15,006.00 in Stock

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $15,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ronald Allen Louks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Ronald Allen Louks sold 9,200 shares of NantHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $18,032.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Ronald Allen Louks sold 1,505 shares of NantHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $3,521.70.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ronald Allen Louks sold 16,613 shares of NantHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $38,209.90.

Shares of NH opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $198.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. NantHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NantHealth by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NantHealth by 158.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NantHealth by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NantHealth by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.

